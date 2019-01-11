Letter to the Editor: Closing WCBU-FM Public Radio Station

January, 2019

President Gary Roberts

Bradley University

1501 W. Bradley Ave.

Peoria IL 61625

SUBJECT: Closing WCBU-FM Public Radio Station

Dear President Gary Roberts and Bradley Board of Directors:

We have been dedicated listens to WCBU-FM since its conception in 1970. This public radio station has served Bradley Alumni and the greater Peoria area community for nearly 50 years reporting in depth on every important local issue. What will enlightened listens do without listening to City Council discussions at Tuesday night meetings? To many listeners of WCBU-FM. the station has a synonymous connection with Bradley University. We are listening to quality. reliable, in-depth news reporting from an authoritative source.

Thinking beyond the Peoria area what will listeners to the north, west, and south of Peoria do for metro Peoria and regional news? We are deﬁnitely not part of the Bloomington—Normal community! Can we expect WGLT-FM serving Bloomington-Normal will report Peoria area news any better than Peon’a TV stations currently report news events in the Twin Cities? Will listeners be able to access other public radio stations and receive comparable local newscast reporting? Are WCBU listeners expected to turn to stations in Macomb, Springﬁeld, and the Quad Cities? Will we still hear Peoria Symphony Orchestra concerts? Will we receive comparable WCBU-FM2 classical music broadcasts?

Will programs at other public radio stations include: “All things Considered, BBC World News. Ted Radio Hour, Moth Radio Hour, Rick Steves Travel,” etc.?

Have Bradley Administrators attempted to solicit major area corporations to determine which ones might undenivrite some or all of the relocation and annual operational costs? Some of these organizations must be culturally sensitive to important quality of life issues for those of us living in Central Illinois. Perhaps WCBU radio could partner with WTVP-TV, rent space from that station, and share staff.

Will Bradley University be judged by prospective parents of students when they compare the cultural assets of Peon’a versus other comparable universities? What happens to the radio programming for the 700 some blind subscribers? Where will these folks turn for their news sources? What will happen to the dedicated WCBU staff who have faithfully served our community for so many years? These are just a few of the cn’tical questions and concerns which need to be addressed before terminating a 50 year commitment by Bradley University to the greater Peoria area community.

Respectfully yours,

Wayne and Diane Nowlan

Peoria, lL

