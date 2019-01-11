Letter to the Editor: Save WCBU

January 8, 2018

Mr. Calvin G. Butler, Jr., Chairman

Bradley University Board of Trustees

1501 W. Bradley Ave.

Peoria IL 61625

Dear Mr. Butler:

The Bradley University Administration announced that the University no longer wishes to support its FCC license mandate to provide public radio to the Peoria area. Radio Station WCBU is vital to the Peoria area. I urge you to do all in your power to preserve WCBU as a local public broadcasting entity.

My family has been WCBU listeners since we moved to Central Illinois in 1979. WCBU’s listening area spreads from the Quad Cities to Dwight. We listened in Galesburg. We listened in Washburn. We now listen in Peoria and on internet streaming as we travel the

world.

Radio Station WCBU is an important asset to the Peoria area community because

• WCBU provides our only source of classical music.

• WCBU internet streaming promotes Peoria to the world.

• WCBU provides local news coverage of city council meetings, local issues, and local events to ensure an informed local citizenry.

• WCBU broadcasts National Public Radio (NPR) news hourly informing the local citizenry of national issues.

• WCBU broadcasts British Broadcasting Company (BBC) news evenings informing the local citizenry of international issues.

• WCBU provides quality informational and entertaining programing from NPR and Public Radio International (PRI) as an alternative to television for the sight impaired and active citizenry.

I do not understand why Bradley University would give up the public relations outreach to Peoria area alumni, local governments, and citizenry provided by Radio Station WCBU. If the University must give up this valuable local outreach, I urge the University, local government, local businesses, and local non-profits to do all they can to preserve this local public radio asset for the Peoria area. We need public radio as much as we need successful school districts, park districts, colleges, performing arts, and businesses to attract highly skilled workers and professionals to the Peoria area.

Sincerely yours,

John L. Gregg

john.leland.gregg@gmail.com