Twelfth-annual FUSE showcase offers creativity around every corner

FUSE opens to the public. Photos by Scarlett Rose Binder.

Each year, Bradley’s Interactive Media Department transforms the Peoria Riverfront Museum into a playground of creativity for its culminating showcase, FUSE.

Saturday marked the 12th anniversary of this event, inviting the community to play, watch and interact with original animations, games and more.

“Everything you see at the museum is some kind of creative project that interactive media students put on,” Charlotte Tolly, a senior user experience design major, said. “You’ll see a ton of creativity everywhere you turn.”

These projects include team-led game catapults and senior capstones, ranging from video games, card games and arcade cabinets to interactive presentations, a game art gallery and animations, some of which were shown in the museum’s dome planetarium throughout the day.

One game, “Knock-a-Gnome,” incorporated a VR headset and a rotationally molded swivel chair for an immersive experience.

“FUSE offers a variety of once-in-a-lifetime interactive experiences,” Lauren Duell, a junior animation major, said. “Sure, you can play a VR game in your house, but when’s the next time you’re going to get to utilize a roto chair for that?”

An active participant in FUSE since her freshman year, Duell stepped into the role of student producer this year. With help from her production team, she facilitated communication, delegated tasks and oversaw fellow students as they brought their projects to life.

“The way our professor describes it, running one of the projects is like herding cats and dogs, and being the student producer is like herding cats, dogs, zebras, chickens, unicorns and everything else,” Duell said.

While the Interactive Media faculty offers guidance throughout the process, students are the decision-makers. They are responsible for pitching, designing and curating individual exhibits as well as managing the overall presentation and promotion of the event.

“When we say this is a student-run production, it’s a student-run production,” said David Abzug, head of the undergraduate game design and master of science in game design and development programs. “Our job is to look over their shoulder, make suggestions and point out problems that need to be solved, but they do all the solving. I think it’s a fantastic experience for them.”

Students agree that, although FUSE can be challenging, it is equally rewarding.

“The biggest challenge is also the biggest benefit,” Tolly said. “It’s that you’re stretching yourself in ways you simply don’t in a classroom.”

A critical example of experiential learning, FUSE teaches students how to apply their skills in real-world settings.

“FUSE is a great way to not only meet more people but also get some more projects in your portfolio and just get more experience,” Jose Becerra, a junior game design major, said.

These opportunities aren’t limited to IM students alone. All majors are encouraged to get involved. For instance, Jillian Woodward, an advertising and public relations major, joined the production team this year.

“I think I’m the only ad and PR person here,” Woodward said. “I got the chance to put my skills to use with social media, with communicating with people outside of our university … and I’m definitely going to spread the word to my major to get involved next year.”

With another FUSE showcase in the books, students are already considering what comes next. As the outgoing student producer, Duell shared some parting words of wisdom.

“Upcoming student producer, whoever you are, even when times get a little stressful, when there’s so many things going on, go for a walk. Take a break, take a step away from it all,” Duell said. “There’s a big picture to look at, and you can’t look at the big picture if you’re focused on every little tiny detail that is going haywire.”

“At the end of the day, the events are going to be beautiful,” Duell continued. “You have an amazing team of students and an amazing group of faculty who are going to support you and help you bring this to life.”

The over 2,000 smiling faces at the Riverfront Museum on Saturday indicated that this year’s FUSE was a success. Students were given creative freedom, and they took full advantage of it.

“The advantage of being young is you think you’re immortal and invulnerable,” Abzug said. “And the big advantage of being young is sometimes you’re right.”