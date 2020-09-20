132 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the past week

As of this morning, the university’s COVID-19 dashboard reflected a 16.40 percent weekly positivity rate with 132 total positive tests of COVID-19 reported from Sept. 11 – Sept. 17. With this number, the campus positivity rate average since Aug. 24 has reached 10.44 percent.

At the University Senate meeting yesterday, President Standifird said the university still plans to return to campus after the two-week quarantine lifts on Sept. 23. Although, he acknowledged nothing is certain.

“We will be paying close attention to the [COVID-19 dashboard] numbers this weekend,” Standifird said. “Those will be crucial in returning.”

The dashboard positivity rates only reflect on-campus surveillance testing and students who are tested through Bradley Health Services.

On-campus testing consisted of 317 tests administered and 52 came back positive since last Friday. Eighty positive tests were also recorded from off-campus testing. Twenty-seven tests are currently pending from on-campus testing.

According to the dashboard, the total number of positive tests is now 274 and a total of 1,207 tests were administered on campus since Aug. 24.

Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated each weekday with the reported positive tests from the day prior.

Additional weekly numbers will still be updated on Fridays around 11 a.m. and those include the total number of tests administered on campus, total positive cases, weekly and average positivity rates, pending results and the number of students in isolation and quarantine.

The number of students in isolation is not specified and recovered cases are not represented on the dashboard. Currently, students are being isolated in St. James and a hotel in the Peoria area. These locations are being monitored, according to Vice President of Student Affairs Nathan Thomas at the University Senate meeting on Thursday.