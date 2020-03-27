A Bradley student tested positive for COVID-19 after study abroad

A Bradley student has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a study abroad program. The student has not been on campus this semester and has been in self-isolation since their return, according to the university.

The university officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the student, and said the student reports that their symptoms are improving.

The university urges anyone who develops a cough, fever and difficulty breathing to contact their healthcare provider by phone for further instruction. All students can still utilize Bradley’s Health Services at 309-677-2700 during regular hours or 309-677-3200 for after-hour services.