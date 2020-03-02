A moldy situation: Student Senate passes a mold resolution

Student Senate passed a resolution on Feb. 24 addressing a mold issue on campus. This was brought forth through reports from constituents and a former member of Student Senate.

According to the resolution, mold has been found in University, Lovelace, Wyckoff halls and the Student Apartment Complex on several occasions. Specific rooms are kept confidential.

“The administration knows mold is a thing,” Brandy Wayne, Student Senate’s chairperson for internal affairs, said.“It happens either by the student or sometimes it could just be the facility, but they are made aware of the mold issue … They are taking action, but it is a case-by-case basis action.”

“This is hopefully one of the ways that the student’s voice is heard, and at Student Senate, we try our hardest to make sure that that student voice is heard, definitely if it has to deal with our safety,” Wayne said.

The resolution includes options such as installing moisture meters and humidity gauges in residence halls to help identify areas of likely mold growth and a notification system to make students aware if mold has been found in the building they are living in. There is also a section of the resolution that suggests students receive information on mold during freshman orientation.

The resolution stated that mold can cause “fever, worsened asthma, pneumonia, kidney damage, pulmonary hemorrhaging and a host of other illnesses hazardous to health.”

“My goal is for students to identify this, make it a knowledgeable thing, that mold isn’t to be taken lightly,” Wayne said.