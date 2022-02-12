A night of trivia all about Black history

Students are playing Uno with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Photo via Madalyn Mirallegro.

Bradley’s chapter of the NAACP hosted a Black history trivia and game night on Feb. 7 in the Student Center Executive Suite.

Students played games centered around Black history and prominent figures in the community. Four games were played at the event: two Kahoot games (one based on Black history facts and one titled “Black Card Revoked”) and two card games (a game titled #CultureTags and a twist on Uno).

“This event was important to me because it’s kind of relaxing to be in a non-judgmental environment with people from my culture, especially being at a PWI [predominantly white institution] with a small amount of minorities,” Tiera Moore, a freshman undecided major, said. “It also makes me feel more comfortable with being at Bradley because we are allowed to have organizations like this.”

To start out the night, everyone joined in to play the first Kahoot game, but a few technical difficulties stepped in and forced the event to move to the Marty Theatre.

Once the technical problems were solved, the game resumed. Some of the questions included “What year was Malcolm X assassinated?”, “When was Black History Month established?” and “Who is the father of Black History Month?”.

Next up was the second Kahoot, “Black Card Revoked: Quarantined Edition,” a game consisting of questions about modern black culture. De’Jah Donahue, host of the game night and member of the NAACP chapter, described the game as a test for what is “standard” in black culture.

“There are many stipulations behind what it means to be ‘Black,” Donahue, a junior psychology major, said. “This game defines those stipulations, not to be divisive but to shed light on the trends and commonalities in our community.”

Some of the questions that the audience had to answer yes or no for included, “Correct answer: a scrub is a guy…”, “In what year did Cash Money Records take over?”, “Majority Rules: Which room were you not allowed in at your grandma’s house?”.

Following the two games of Kahoot was the first card game of the night, #CultureTags. For this game, the room was separated into two sides, with the rules being to guess acronyms for modern Black culture. The categories in the game were “Daily Savings,” “Family and Friends,” “Church,” “Black Twitter,” “Words to Live By,” “TV and Film” and “Songs and Lyrics”.

“My favorite part of the event was when we were playing #CultureTags because it was funny to see everybody get all worked up to get the right answer, and everyone was giving off good energy regardless if their team lost or not,” Moore said.

To cap the night off, a unique version of Uno was played. Added rules were involved for different cards, such as having to slap the table whenever the number 7 was played.

This night is not all that NAACP has planned for this week. On their Instagram page, they posted a weekly spirit week for their founder’s day which falls on Feb. 12. The spirit week consisted of “Melanated Monday,” “Bonnets v.s. Durags,” “Drip or Drown,” “Jersey Day,” “American Heart Awareness,” and “Professional.”

“This event was important for me personally because the Black student population on this campus needs culturally appropriate events,” Donahue said. “We need spaces that tend to us. We need to see [that] other students on this campus care and are interested in the same things we are. We need to build a better community.”