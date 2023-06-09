A rundown of the best coffee shops in Peoria

An employee at Zion Coffee Bar works behind the counter at the new shop, which opened Feb. 3 at 803 SW Adams St. in the Peoria Warehouse District. photo by Tori Moses

With summer in full swing, coffee shops are the perfect place to meet up with your friends and catch up or plan a visit during the upcoming school year. With many coffee shops in Peoria, the selection is endless. Here are some of the most notable cafes in the River City.

Starbucks

With 12 different locations in Peoria, this popular coffee franchise will always be around the corner. If you’re craving a pink drink or a caramel frappe, Starbucks is the place to go. Along with specialty drinks, this well-known coffeehouse also carries delicious cake pops, lemon loaves and a variety of breakfast sandwiches. The pop music and cheerful atmosphere makes Starbucks a great location to hangout with friends.

Zion Coffee Bar

Located on SW Adams St., Zion Coffee Bar is a modern-style coffee shop that provides a multitude of drinks and food items. Their menu ranges from nitro cold brew to chai tea. When studying for exams, my go-to order was a chai tea latte and classic avocado toast with a soft-boiled egg resting on top. The mix of creamy avocado and rich spices from the chai tea made for the perfect treat to keep me focused.

The Spot Coffee

Found in Prairie Lake Crossing, The Spot Coffee offers baked goods, artisan coffee and specialty tea. With the motto, “For the good of the people, of the community and of the coffee,” The Spot is the perfect spot to relax. The Spot partners with local businesses such as Four30 scones, Benjamin Tea and [CxT] Roasting company to give their customers quality drinks and goods. From 2019-2021, The Spot was named “Best of The Best” from Peoria’s Original Community Choice Awards at the Journal Star.

Leaves ‘N Beans Coffee

Located on N. Prospect Road, Leaves ‘N Beans Coffee is a great place to get coffee in Peoria Heights. Like others on this list, Leaves ‘N Beans sells coffee and tea along with homemade lunch items. These lunch items include paninis, wraps, salads, quesadillas and many more options. Provided on their website is a calendar listing all the coffees and teas provided each day.

Thirty-Thirty Coffee Co.

Found on Main St., Thirty-Thirty Coffee provides a variety of high-quality teas and coffees, as well as fruit smoothies and hot chocolate. When walking into the coffee shop, customers are greeted with a taxidermized black bear roaring on its hind legs. The rustic-modern interior of this coffee shop gives the perfect ambiance for a cup of coffee with friends. Thirty-Thirty is home to Downtown Peoria’s first micro roastery, which is the process of brewing coffee beans in small batches through a controlled process.