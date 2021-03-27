A scholarly reception

Students were surprised with scholarship on March 23rd. Photos via Bradley University. Clockwise: Scholarship recipient Shenise Bramley with family; Scholarship recipient Estela Quintero; President Stephen Standifird; Scholarship recipient and family.

Eight Peoria Public School (PPS) students were surprised with scholarships from Bradley University this past Tuesday.

Representatives of the Annual Hometown Scholars program visited students from different Peoria area high schools to announce that they would be receiving this scholarship, which was intended to enhance the partnership between Bradley and PPS.

Students that were selected for this scholarship included:

Diego Mcneeley Ortega from Manual High School, who plans to major in art (studio) – drawing

Estela Quintero from Manual High School, who plans to major in elementary education with ESL endorsement (Grades 1-6)

Shenise Bramley from Quest Charter Academy, who plans to major in psychology

Jeremiah Mudd from Quest Charter Academy, who plans to major in middle school education with a focus in English/language arts with ESL endorsement (Grades 5-8)

Tyson Heerman from Peoria High School, who plans to major in pre-health science

David Bond I from Peoria High School, who plans to major in business management and leadership

Brianna Hill from Richwoods High School, who plans to major in engineering undecided

Daniela Gomez Flores from Richwoods High School, who plans to major in journalism.

Lindsey Lindberg, associate director of admissions, helped plan and execute the surprise ceremony for each student. According to Lindberg, students were selected after the application review process, which began on Feb. 15.

She said that surprising each student was exciting and that everyone involved — including counselors, teachers, PPS administrators and family members.

“Everyone was very happy; some cried tears of joy, most cheered. It was a happy celebration at each school,” Lindberg said. “There was an atmosphere of sincere gratitude for certain.”

Lindberg said she believes Bradley and Peoria are so well-connected that it will help these students gain excellent career opportunities.

“Bradley will help these students make connections locally and globally so these students can achieve their dreams and serve others well with their individual gifts and talents,” Lindberg said. “This initiative in particular helps us continue our university commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion for students from underrepresented populations.”

However, for Lindberg, being able to give students an opportunity to be at Bradley without them having to worry about the financial impact is a dream come true.

“These are remarkable students with awesome achievements,” Lindberg said. “Doing it in a year where there have been so many challenges made this extra special.”