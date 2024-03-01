ACBU brings fun and games to bingo night

ACBU Bingo Night.

Photo by Davis Kinch

The week leading up to midterms and spring break can be overwhelming for students, but it’s important to find a way to relieve that stress.

The Activities Council of Bradley University (ACBU) hosted bingo night Thursday evening in the student center ballroom, giving students a chance to have fun and win big.

During the event, attendees played the classic game of luck to win a variety of prizes, ranging from smaller items such as LED light strips to much larger rewards like a 43-inch Roku TV.

Participants played several rounds, with anywhere between two and four prizes available for the winner of each game.

As the prizes got bigger with each round, the difficulty also increased. To win bigger prizes, attendees had to get double bingos and eventually a blackout to take home the biggest prizes.

The event served as an opportunity for students to have fun and get a break from studying for midterms.

“[This] was, for me, to provide a stress relief option for students to come to after studying for midterms and being in class all day,” Jackson Shaltiel, ACBU vice president and sophomore television arts major, said.

“We had over 150 people show up [tonight],” Cassie Keller, junior entrepreneurship major and ACBU homecoming coordinator, added. “We will hopefully do more events like this in the future.”