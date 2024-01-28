ACBU brings nostalgic games to Minute to Win It

It’s not often students get the chance to take a trip down memory lane and play classic games and childhood favorites. Thanks to ACBU students got that chance on Wednesday as they gathered for a Minute to Win It event.

Students had the opportunity to potentially win prizes by playing games like the pencil grab, cup stacking and the cookie face challenge.

The cookie face challenge, which was popular years ago, involves a participant attempting to try and get a cookie from their forehead to their mouth without using their hands.

Participants spun a wheel to determine the difficulty level of each game which would be Easy, Medium, Hard or Extra Hard. After spinning the wheel, they had, as the name suggests, one minute to complete the challenge in order to win a prize.

Players who won could pick from a variety of prizes based on the difficulty of the game they played. For easier games, smaller prizes such as a pen were awarded. Bigger prizes like Bradley merch were awarded to players who won harder games.

ACBU hosted this event largely to provide commuter students with an opportunity to participate in campus life activities.

“This allows them [commuter students] to still be involved on campus,”ACBU executive board member and entrepreneurship and management leadership double major, Cassie Keller said.

Attendees got to enjoy diverse games, have fun, and even win prizes in between their classes without having to take much time out of their day.