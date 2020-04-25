ACBU continues events online

ACBU has not let a pandemic halt its operations, as the organization has transitioned to virtual events for the student body for the rest of the semester. While the spring concert featuring Walk The Moon was canceled, some other events are now adapted to a virtual format.

Today, the organization is hosting a live online concert at 7 p.m., featuring musical artist Grayson DeWolfe. Those who are interested should follow the link.

“He was supposed to play during the day right before [Walk The Moon],” junior public relations major and ACBU president Ian Fournie, said. “We had planned a live music and activities event, which would be to hype people up for the concert.”

Another event, “But You Look Good,” a show on invisible disabilities, was held over Zoom earlier this week.

ACBU partnered with the Invisible Disabilities Association to spread awareness about disabilities that are “invisible to the naked eye.” Despite being done online, critical issues coordinator for ACBU Tynita King said the message rang through.

“We got a lot of great feedback,” King said. “These disabilities are more common than people realize, and can affect people in different ways.”

ACBU has been planning more virtual events, and the organization sent out a survey addressed to Bradley students through its social media account right after online classes began. According to Fournie, the survey’s results showed that people were interested in more interactive events.

“We had to cancel our comedy show with LeClerc Andre as people could just watch one on Netflix,” Fournie said.

ACBU staff plans on staying active on social media by posting weekly challenges and reposting pictures of students doing them. They’re also utilizing the live video feature on Instagram to do interactive activities with their audience. Last week, they featured a “how-to” video for making guacamole.

“This time, social media would be a way for us to learn about what students are doing during this time and not the other way around like it usually is,” Fournie said.