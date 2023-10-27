Active minds encourages students to stress less with art

A student throws a paint filled balloon at a canvas. Photo via Jessica Taylor

As midterm season ends, Bradley’s chapter of Active Minds reminds students of the importance of self-care.

Active Minds is a national non-profit organization focused on mental health awareness. Bradley is home to one of over 600 chapters in the country, and one of 30 chapters participating in the nationwide “Stress Less” week.

Stress Less week is a partnership between Active Minds and skincare brand Murad. Together, the organizations discuss the power of healthy habits and self-care, and encourage people in the community to think about their coping mechanisms.

The week helps promote simple methods that people can use to take care of themselves and others. The goal of this week is to help students with different coping mechanisms and recognizing when external support is needed.

Active Minds held stress-relieving activities on campus every day this week starting Monday, including a paint splatter event on Oct. 24.

On Olin Quad, students threw paint-filled balloons at a large canvas as a way to let go of their stress.

Senior business management and social media marketing major Gabi Necastro helped plan and host the event.



“I wanted to do this for a very long time, I was glad to find a time to do it,” Necastro said.

Along with contributing to the communal art piece, participating students entered a raffle for a self-care package. The package included a yoga mat, a Murad tote bag, Murad skincare products and other goodies.

Freshman Alysa Correa of the Academic Exploration Program received an exclusive set of skincare products for throwing the first balloon.

“It’s a combination of art and getting to release stress,” Correa said. “It’s cool to create a masterpiece on how you are feeling.”

With activities like the paint splatter event, Active Minds aims to help students understand how to manage their stress and mental health on campus.