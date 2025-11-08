Active Minds invites students to soar above their stress with kite-making

Kite designed at Active Minds kite-making event. Photo by Davis Kinch.

The semester has flown by and is nearing its end.

As spring registration approaches and final exams rear their ugly heads, it’s common for students to experience stress, but turning to creative outlets can ease these end-of-semester anxieties.

With this in mind, Active Minds invited students to craft their own kites on Tuesday night.

Using the organization’s supplies and step-by-step instructions, attendees created kites they could fly around campus.

“Kite-making is such a unique thing to do,” Sapphire Johnson, junior English creative writing major and Active Minds social media manager, said. “It is often really windy on campus, so we thought it would be fun for people to make something they can use.”

The event was part of Active Minds’ de-stressing program, aiming to help students cope with added stress by engaging in leisure activities, such as making kites.

“When you’re stressed, you can’t really get much done,” Jenna Smiley, senior social work major and Active Minds president, said. “[Students] could write down their stressors or draw whatever they want; it’s a way to step away from academic [pressure].”

As the semester continues to fly toward the finish line, Active Minds plans to offer more de-stressing events and other mental health services for students.

“Every semester we have a de-stress with pets [event],” Johnson said. “We’re also looking to institute mental health days on campus, where you can give back to yourself and recharge.”

In addition to these services, Active Minds encourages students to focus on their mental health and avoid overwhelming themselves with academics.

“If you need to take a break, take a break,” Smiley said. “Don’t sacrifice your mental health, because at the end of the day, your health comes first.”