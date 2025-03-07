AI Club invites students to learn ethical use of ChatGPT

Student gather for Automate Your Life with AI. Photo by Davis Kinch.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to rise in fields like business and engineering, and it has been either praised or outlawed in classrooms across campus.

However, Bradley’s AI Club wanted to highlight how people can use AI in their everyday lives. The organization welcomed students to learn how they can ethically use OpenAI’s popular platform, ChatGPT.

AI Club President Carter Schwalb demonstrated the different uses of ChatGPT at the Automate Your Life with AI event.

While typically seen as a tool used for student plagiarism, Schwalb displayed how ChatGPT can be used as a helpful tool ethically and responsibly.

“Allow ChatGPT to create maybe a rough outline for what you want the essay to look like,” Schwalb said. “Essentially, giving you the structure that you need to help you kind of bounce ideas off of it.”

ChatGPT being the focus was inspired by a previous event the AI Club had hosted.

At this event, the club put different AI tools head-to-head to see which was the best, with ChatGPT coming out on top.

“We had an AI showdown, and ChatGPT consistently stood out in all of our tests,” Schwalb said. “Combined with the fact they’re expanding into new territory with the use of task automation, we really felt ChatGPT was the right AI model to use for this event in particular.”

Bradley students can expect more from the AI Club, with future events currently in the works.

“We are collaborating with [the] Financial Management Association as well as the Student Managed Investment fund to host a showing of ‘Moneyball,’” Schwalb said. “We’re [also] in talks with several organizations about a potential guest speaker event upcoming, most likely in April.”

Information regarding the AI Club and contact information can be found via their Instagram.