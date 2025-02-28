Asian Culture and Language Club teaches origami to students

Image of the Kami Origami event. Photo by Davis Kinch.

The Asian Culture and Language Club (ACLC) invited students on Monday evening to Kami Origami to learn about the art of paper folding.

At the event, attendees learned about making an origami crane, pinwheel and the Ddakji paper tiles that were popularized by the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

The ACLC, a newer organization on campus, hosted Kami Origami with the goal of teaching attendees about a piece of Japanese culture in a fun and approachable way.

“I personally think origami is a fun little hobby,” Clement Susanto, club treasurer and freshman civil engineering major, said. “I just find it relaxing sometimes to just sit down, grab a piece of paper and fold it into something you didn’t even know paper could look like.”

The ACLC was founded with the intent of being able to bring more awareness to Asian cultures and teach the differences between them. The organization has held numerous other events and plans on having more in the future that relate to Asian cultures.

“We appreciate, celebrate and educate people on Asian culture as well as language,” Lee Wells, ACLC president, said. “This was just one of the many Asian culture-related events that we wanted to do.”

The ACLC invites all students, regardless of background, to attend these events and learn more about the different cultures in Asia.

“We just want to teach people to basically be more respectful to other people’s cultures and appreciate it,” Wells, a sophomore business and marketing major, said. “We will be doing a lot of events that relate to Asian culture, and we want to make them as fun as possible.”

More information regarding the ACLC and upcoming events can be found via their Instagram.