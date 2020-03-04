Baseball alumnus killed in Tuesday plane crash near Lincoln

Bradley baseball alumnus Mitch Janssen, 22 of Princeville, was allegedly one of three killed in a plane crash in Lincoln, Illinois on Tuesday morning. The Bradley baseball team posted a memorial tweet on Wednesday afternoon confirming Janssen’s death. Photo via Scout archive.

Illinois State Police has identified on Wednesday that Bradley baseball alumnus Mitch Janssen, 22 of Princeville, was one of three killed in a plane crash in Lincoln, Illinois on Tuesday morning.

According the the state police, Janssen was on board when the single-engine plane crashed into the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near I-155 and Illinois Routes 10 and 121.

Janssen graduated from Bradley in May of 2019 with a degree in Family Consumer Science. He played on the Bradley baseball team from 2016 to 2019 as a right-handed pitcher.

"What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal."

– Albert Pike



Son, brother, teammate and friend. #OnceABraveAlwaysABrave pic.twitter.com/G8TPVU7lRC — Bradley Baseball (@BradleyBaseball) March 4, 2020

Janssen earned his pilot’s license as a 17-year-old and was the the youngest person in the world certified to fly the Embraer Phenom 100 multi-engine jet. He flew commercial aircrafts and served as a charter pilot for Air Wisconsin Airlines and worked as a flight instructor at Synergy Flight Center and Byerly Aviation, according to his Facebook account. In 2018 he purchased his own personal airplane.

At Princeville High School, Janssen was a four-year letterman in baseball, basketball and football. He was a three-time McDonald’s all-star as a two way player in baseball. Janssen was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference 2nd team in 2019, was the “Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Players of the Week” for March 26, 2018. He was awarded the Mike Dunne Award as the best pitcher on the Braves in the 2019 season. He finished his senior season with a 2.06 earned run average, the third lowest for a Brave since 1974. He also led the MVC in ERA, batting average against (.199).

This is a developing situation. The Scout will update the article as more information is available.