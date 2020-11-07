Berger Center gives a hand to local schools

In times such as now, the benefits of philanthropy are more prominent than ever, and an ongoing event hosted by the Lewis J. Burger Center is working to bring those benefits to a nearby community.

Hand Up for the Holidays is an annual program partnering with Trewyn Elementary, a Peoria school with a generally low-income student population. The program was introduced in 2012.

According to Bradley’s page on the event, volunteer contributions fall under a general setup of either cash and check donations or directly purchasing supplies for children like uniform-book combos priced at $25-30.

While the program provides general supplies for both classes and students, like disinfectants and books, a focus lies in new uniforms. Through the time the program has been active, Bradley assistant director of leadership and service Ben Wright estimates that uniforms have been provided to around 450-500 children, as many of them currently have only one or two outfits a year.

According to Wright, a paramount factor of the program’s work has always been the enhancement of the children’s learning experiences.

“If we can provide at least one constant for [these children], and … if that’s an opportunity for them to be able to actually go to school with the correct uniform and be able to feel comfortable and learn in that environment … that’s where I see the benefit in this program,” Wright said.

Wright also said the program speaks to a wider theme of giving back by helping members of the Bradley community focus on the voice of the community.

Among the increase in general needs Bradley has seen from Trewyn this year, inquiries from the school that have been more pandemic-specific, including individually wrapped breakfast items and snacks for students with limited access to food outside of the school.

While the pandemic and ensuing restrictions have decreased in-person turnout this year, Wright has noted increased student response through new, less purchase-centric virtual activities. These include writing cards, making masks and recording videos of participants reading a children’s book, all of which are sent to Peoria schools and nonprofit agencies.

“[Students] are wanting to do things; it’s just hard and difficult right now to identify, ‘What is the actual need of our community?’” Wright said. “This is a need of the community that we know we can help with.”

With the variety of options for a student looking to immerse themselves in philanthropy, Wright draws from his experience persuading students to be proactive but always work from a place of personal investment.

“My overall goal is for … people to look at it and say, ‘What am I passionate about, and how can I invest my time in something I’m passionate about and can learn more about?’” Wright said.

To get involved with Hand Up for the Holiday, email leadandserve@fsmail.bradley.edu or email Wright at bewright2@fsmail.bradley.edu.