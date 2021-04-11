Bradley announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus

Illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The university announced today that it will be offering students the opportunity to receive the Moderna vaccine on April 12 and 13 in the Markin Center. Bradley has a total of 1,000 vaccines, courtesy of the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Students must register for an appointment here and allow 30 minutes for the appointment, as they have to wait 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered. A Bradley ID is required to enter Markin to get to the clinic.

The Markin Center Performance Court, MAC court and Court #3 will be closed from April 12 at 7 a.m., to 5:30 p.m. on April 13 for the clinics.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine needs to be administered 28 days after the initial dose, which falls during the university’s final exam week. Bradley will adjust the days and times for the second dose administration to accommodate exam schedules, and the dates will be sent at a later date.

“Please consider your final exam schedule when scheduling your second dose; you might want to consider getting it after your finals are complete,” the email to students said. “While important, a vaccination is not an excuse for missing or rescheduling a class or final exam.”

Students in isolation and quarantine or those that are waiting for a second dose are not eligible for Bradley’s clinic.

Priority will be given to students, but if there are additional vaccines available, they will be offered to faculty and staff.