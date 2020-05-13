Bradley announces intention to host fall semester on campus

Bradley will plan to resume on-campus classes for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release sent out by the university Monday afternoon.

The release states that the university will be working through a series of plans to reinstate safe and efficient campus operations with consideration to federal, state and local health guidelines.

“We are taking every possible health precaution and preparing for all scenarios,” incoming university president Stephen Standifird said. “So while normal may look a little different in the fall, we are excited to reunite safely with our Bradley family.”

According to the release, the university expects to integrate social distancing in classroom setups, laboratory access, common area access, residential living and event protocols. The use of online learning may continue for some courses, while smaller class sizes will return to in-person settings.

Bradley has also enhanced cleaning protocols to include disinfectants, specialized equipment and increased cleaning of commonly used surfaces.

“These measures, coupled with Bradley’s unique location and size, have given university leaders confidence that regular operations can resume in a safe environment,” the email states. “These plans are preliminary and subject to change based on the fluidity of the situation.

The 2020-2021 school year is scheduled to resume on-campus classes on August 26 and reopen residence halls on August 22.