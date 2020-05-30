Bradley announces next semester plans: Fall break canceled and in-person classes to end at Thanksgiving

The University announced it will cancel in-person classes after Thanksgiving break in order to eliminate risks associated with travel.

The university provided updates regarding the 2020 fall semester in an email sent out this afternoon, including the cancelation of fall break originally scheduled for Oct. 10-13, and the elimination of in-person classes the last few weeks of the semester.

“These decisions will reduce some of the risk factors associated with traveling during these times,” stated the email.

This will mean the university will consider continuing classes online after Thanksgiving break originally scheduled for Nov. 25-29 or ending the school year before Thanksgiving. The latter scenario would involve an accelerated semester including more Saturday classes, according to the email.

Students, faculty and staff will be asked to wear a mask per Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The university will provide one mask to each student and employee, but they may wear their own.

Classroom settings are also subject to change, as the university looks for spaces in which students and faculty can maintain a six-foot distance. According to the email, space is an important factor in considering hybrid-style learning.

So far, there are no details concerning where classes will be held or which will be held online.