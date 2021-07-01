Bradley announces no vaccine requirement for fall

Bradley University has announced that it will not require students or employees to be vaccinated to participate in on-campus activities this fall in an email sent to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday afternoon.

The email, signed by president Stephen Standifird, also announced that the school will continue a required surveillance testing program for those who are not fully vaccinated.

In order to opt out of the testing program, one will need to provide proof of vaccination to the university.

“Although we don’t require vaccinations on campus, I remain a strong advocate of people getting vaccinated,” Standifird said in the email. “Every eligible member of my immediate family, including my 12-year-old daughter, has been vaccinated. I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to do the same.”

In the message, Standifird recognized that some “activities, internships, and co-ops may require vaccinations,” and further protocols will be announced at a later date.

“I recognize a healthy and safe environment is critical to creating a conducive learning environment,” Standifird said. “We will continue monitoring the situation and will make appropriate adjustments to this approach based on any new information.”