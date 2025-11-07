The Bradley Scout

Bradley brings Ep!c advocacy to campus

Image from Ep!c’s trip to Disney World. Photo courtesy of Ep!c via Facebook.

Advocacy is a necessary component of society as it ensures citizens have access to the resources and support that they need.

Ep!c gets the job done.

On Dec. 2, Bradley hosted an informational event featuring Clinical Director of Behavioral Health Kelly Davis, of Empowering People, Inspiring Capabilities (Ep!c), who spoke about their mission and offered internship and job opportunities.

At Ep!c, they are determined to provide the best support and care possible, adopting their own mission statement to “enrich the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Ep!c envisions a world where those living with disabilities feel empowered to achieve their goals, are engaged within their communities and have advocates to provide them with the support they need.

“Advocating for those with disabilities is so important,” Davis said. “Helping to have sensory-friendly spaces or including the ‘shy’ kid in activities or projects are great small steps. Inclusion is something we can all do.”

The work that Ep!c does to serve the community can also be inspiring, with its mission having the potential to be a crucial component of someone’s life.

“I’d say the main message of the event is to let everyone know that they’re not alone,” Jordan Lawrence, organizational communication and advertising and public relations double major, said. “Ep!c is there for those who need it.”

Ep!c offers both local resources in Peoria and in Springfield. Their services include day programs, housing and organizational employment services.

Additionally, Ep!c provides therapy and counseling services, which include individual and group sessions. They have also started branching out, offering family counseling and group home sessions.

“The unique part about our counseling services is we can go out in the community and serve,” Davis said. “I think that’s important … it really can make a difference in how counseling is effective [and] how learning these life skills is effective.”

Community is a crucial concept to Ep!c, with the organization being made up of not only clients, families and staff, but also volunteers from the community.

Volunteering with the organization can be either ongoing or a one-time outing. Ep!c allows projects from several areas, such as, but not limited to, reading, job coaching, art and music therapy and computer training.

Alongside volunteering, Ep!c also offers internships that could be a fitting opportunity for anyone interested in human services, social work or psychology.

“Primarily, we look for people working with our clients,” Davis said. “We want people who want to connect with our population … It’s a lot of frontline work, because at times, we have to help each other out.”

And that’s the purpose of organizations like Ep!c: connection, support and community engagement.

“This message is important to bring to Bradley as it presents the opportunity of not only [the ability] to work at a place like EP!C, but to raise awareness that these organizations need to expand and gain more support to help everyone who needs it,” Lawrence said.

To learn more about opportunities with Ep!c, visit their website here.