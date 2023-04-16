Bradley eliminates COVID-19 vaccine requirements for incoming students

Illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Bradley’s new COVID-19 policy, which will no longer require students to be vaccinated, will be going into effect on May 11. This corresponds to Illinois governor JB Pritzker’s announcement in January 2023 that the state’s public health emergency will officially end on May 11, 2023.

“Let me be clear: COVID-19 has not disappeared,”, Pritzker said in a statement from Illinois.Gov “It is still a real and present danger to people with compromised immune systems—and I urge all Illinoisans to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already.”

Bradley University followed Illinois’ new policy by announcing that they will no longer be requiring students to be vaccinated, except for nursing students who will still be required to be vaccinated. Along with vaccines not being required, PPE (personal protective equipment) such as plastic barriers on campus will be taken down.

Bradley Unite, a campus campaign website to keep the community informed about COVID-19 and tell the public how many cases are at Bradley, was officially taken down following this news.

“I am fully vaccinated, and it is still required for nursing students to be vaccinated, so I feel safe in a clinical setting and on campus,” freshman nursing major Lainey Brewer said.

With the new policy in place, concerns about COVID-19 cases may arise. Students and staff may still wear a mask if they choose to do so and people are encouraged not to pressure or harass anyone’s decision, whatever it may be..

“I have no negative thoughts about this new policy,” freshman Learning Behavioral Specialist major Piper Runge said. “I will continue to not wear a mask even with the new policy.”