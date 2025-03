Bradley mourns passing of senior student

The flags at Alumni Quad fly at half-staff to honor the passing of senior Bradley student Jordan Ristau. Photo by Scarlett Rose Binder.

Interim University President Jonathan Michel announced the passing of Jordan Ristau, a senior who was studying interactive media animation, in an email to students on Saturday.

To honor Ristau’s memory, flags will fly half-staff around campus for three days.

Counseling services were available to students on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in the GCC, but counseling can be reached during working hours at (309) 677-2700 or after hours at (309) 677-3200.