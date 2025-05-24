Bradley names new dean for the College of Education and Health Sciences

Photo of Jeffrey Wanko provided by Bradley University.

After a year-long search, Jeffrey Wanko has been selected as dean for the College of Education and Health Sciences.

Wanko comes to Bradley after serving as Miami University’s Ohio campus’s associate provost. He has also worked as associate dean for undergraduate affairs in the College of Education, Health and Society and chair of the Department of Teacher Education.

In his previous positions, Wanko focused on faculty advancement and student support, emphasizing systems-level change, collaborative governance and fostering environments where faculty and students thrive.

The environment here at Bradley is part of what caught Wanko’s attention.

“Bradley’s strong reputation for student-centered learning and excellence in education and health preparation deeply resonates with me,” Wanko said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the faculty, staff and students to build on the university’s successes and to champion innovation, equity and engagement in teaching, research and service.”

Interim Provost Dan Moon appreciates how Wanko has organized his priorities and efforts throughout his career and the search process.

“Dr. Wanko brings a thoughtful, student-focused approach to academic leadership. His ability to listen, engage and build consensus stood out throughout the search. We’re excited to welcome him to the Bradley community and confident he will lead the college with integrity, vision and a collaborative approach,” Moon said.

Interim Dean Kathy Shapely is wrapping up her time overseeing the college as Wanko prepares to start on July 15.