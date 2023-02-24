Bradley nursing department chair arrested on multiple counts of theft

Westlake Hall. Photo via Scout Archives

Shelley Hawkins, chair of the Department of Nursing at Bradley, was arrested by the Peoria Police Department on Wednesday for 10 counts of theft, according to Peoria County Jail records.

Each theft was valued at less than $500, which is a misdemeanor charge in the state of Illinois. According to the Peoria County Jail records, Hawkins posted a $60 bond on Tuesday, the same day of her arrest.

As of Thursday afternoon, no criminal charges had been brought against Hawkins. If there were to be any, thefts that are valued at less than $500 are classified as Class A misdemeanors.

Hawkins has worked in university nursing departments for 35 years and has been the chair of Bradley’s nursing department since June 2022. Her university biography says that she has “extensive experience with curriculum development and program evaluation, most notably with DNP [Doctor of Nursing Practice] and MSN [Master’s of Science in Nursing] and NP [Nurse Practitioner] academic programs.”

This story will be updated