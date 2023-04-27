Bradley on lockdown due to bomb threat on Tuesday night

Bradley’s Business and Engineering Convergence Center (BECC). Scout file photo

UPDATE: Bradley has notified students and faculty that the shelter in place has been lifted, but everyone near campus should stay indoors until there are further instructions.

UPDATE: Investigation into the threat is still ongoing but the immediate danger has passed and the all clear was given at 9:55 p.m.

At 7:40 p.m. on April 25, the BU foreWarn system alerted students to immediately lockdown at their locations on campus and to await further instructions.

Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth stated that the lockdown was due to a bomb threat that was issued to the campus. The alert was sent to those registered for the foreWarn notification system as well as posted to the university’s Twitter account.

PPD officers arrived on scene at 8 p.m. and have conducted a sweep of the campus.

Video obtained from Bradley students appear to show armed officers patrolling outside of the Michel Student Center and inside the BECC.

Student-captured footage from outside the Michel Student Center

Student-captured footage from outside the BECC

The BECC is currently on lockdown and no students are allowed to enter as of right now. However, between 10:15 p.m. to midnight students and faculty who were evacuated can retrieve their belongings at the south entrance.

Bradley University Police Chief Brian Joschko stated in a press conference on WMBD that the building should be open tomorrow.

“We have every reason to believe that the building will be reopened for business come tomorrow,” Joschko said. “There’s no reason to believe that classes will not resume as normally scheduled.”

There will also be counseling available to students regarding the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.