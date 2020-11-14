Bradley opens testing for all students before Thanksgiving break

University asks students to not come back to campus after Thanksgiving break. Photo by Scout archive.

Students can now volunteer for asymptomatic testing free of charge at the health center by signing up for a time slot to get tested at Bradley Health Services.

The university sent out an email on Nov. 12, reminding students and faculty to take precautions before heading back home for Thanksgiving break and to keep up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

While students, staff and faculty are free to get tested at off-campus locations, they should communicate results with the university. The off-campus test will not satisfy the university-required test.

Students who are traveling are advised to self-quarantine before and after traveling. The email stated students should not travel if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or notice related symptoms. The email provided the CDC’s guidelines on traveling during the pandemic.

Students should be aware of the restrictions of the community they will be staying at. Chicago is potentially going into another stay-at-home order due to the rise in cases.

If traveling, students should get in contact with family about ensuring a safe return home, according to the email.

If students still need a flu shot, there are 200 flu shots available for just $1 by appointment through emailing bradleyhealthservices@bradley.edu or calling Bradley Health Services. The COVID-19 symptom tracker will stop on Nov. 20, with over 100,000 completions made over the fall semester.