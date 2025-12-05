Bradley partners with Illinois Central College to provide students with more academic opportunities

Photo by Davis Kinch.

An easier path to more opportunities.

This was Bradley’s main goal in establishing its new partnership with Illinois Central College (ICC): Path2BU. On Jan. 20, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was established between Bradley and ICC.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for ICC students to transfer to Bradley,” Bradley University Provost Dan Moon said. “That transfer relationship, it’s been going on for years. But we wanted to really build on it and make it as strong as possible.”

Path2BU offers ICC students the opportunity to transfer to Bradley upon completing their Associate’s Degree without the barriers that sometimes complicate the transfer process. This includes numerous scholarship opportunities and a clear course-requirement layout at Bradley that ensures junior standing for transfer students.

“It’s going to take a lot of pressure off of students going forward,” Joe Bergman, ICC’s Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, said. “It’s going to be an excellent opportunity for students to know they have the ability to look at the path they’re looking at from the beginning.”

This new partnership between ICC and Bradley is also intended to strengthen relationships with local communities in Peoria, ensuring prospective students have a clear, more accessible pathway to achieving their academic goals.

“At ICC, we have a lot of students that already have families, jobs and other stuff in the area,” Bergman said. “We wanted to provide a pathway for them to be able to achieve their bachelor’s degree, or beyond, that Bradley has to offer that ICC doesn’t.”

Path2BU will also offer ICC students the opportunity to experience campus life before choosing Bradley.

Through this pathway, Bradley aims to counter declining enrollment, as the university hopes to see more ICC students express interest in transferring to Bradley to pursue a higher degree.

“Helping students see themselves as a Bradley Brave while they’re still on the ICC campus is a great way to help students choose our institution,” Moon said. “We really wanted to create more opportunities for ICC students to get involved, participate in research and engage in curricular activities to be a Bradley student even before they step foot on campus.”

Path2BU took effect immediately, with ICC students able to take advantage of it starting this upcoming academic year.