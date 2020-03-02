Bradley professor’s lecture on transgender life

How is a society’s growth defined? According to philosopher Martha Nussbaum, it starts with the idea of a good life for an individual, but when gender-related challenges are imposed upon select groups, it’s evident that a bigger problem is at hand.
This past Tuesday in Bradley Hall, Ryan Reed, assistant professor of political science, gave a lecture on the life of modern transgender individuals in America.
Deriving influence for the lecture from an article of his published last year, “Dignity in Transgender Lives: A Capabilities Approach,” Reed discussed a theory of measuring the quality of life created by Nussbaum. Nussbaum’s theory, created alongside philosopher Amartya Sen on the request of the United Nations, is called the “capabilities approach.”
The approach is an indefinite list of 10 basic human requirements, including the sustenance of life, the health, freedom and safety of the body and expression of emotional and intellectual variations.
Amy Scott, associate history professor and women’s studies director, invited him to speak for her gender studies class, as they were conducting a social justice-inspired research project.
Reed’s talk was the first of Bradley’s annual Gender Scholars Lecture Series, sponsored by the university’s Women’s and Gender Studies (WGS) program alongside the Intellectual and Cultural Activities Committee. He labeled his chief focus as “recognizing disparities that [he] thought were unjust”.
Reed discussed how the requirements advocated for by Nussbaum and Sen are not guaranteed to trans individuals through current societal pressures. Specifically, he touched on “the sustenance of life” ( jeopardized by higher homicide risks) and “bodily health” (inhibited by rejection from or personal abuse/ shame-driven avoidance of healthcare access) as examples. Furthermore, Reed proposed modifications to the approach emphasizing the inclusion of gender identity.
The audience, composed of Scott’s students alongside several faculty colleagues of Reed’s and general
populace members, offered attentive discourse when Reed opened the floor for questions following his lecture.
“One of the educations you’re going to need is about what’s possible with regard to your gender and your sexual orientation,” Reed said. “If you don’t do those things, then people ultimately start out life behind the curve.”
Around the end of the lecture, Reed also responded to a possible critique of his original article and that some may object to the approach’s framework.
To this, he responded, “If no one objects, you’re probably not making any progress with what you’re doing.”
With these ruminations on the next steps of our society, Reed’s lecture concluded on a forward- looking note, but not without a firm acknowledgement best said by the words of Scott: “Wow, we have so much work to do.”
The program’s series will continue with four more lectures throughout March and April in the same location of Bradley Hall 250. Those interested can check for specific dates on the program’s social media @ BradleyWGS.
Be First to Comment