Bradley records nine positive tests of COVID-19; 38 are in quarantine

Bradley has recorded nine positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 are in quarantine and isolation as of Friday afternoon, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard page. It is not clear how many of the cases are staff or students.

The university plans to release weekly updates on surveillance testing each Friday by 11 a.m. Chart taken from the Bradley.edu coronavirus page.

In an email sent to all students, the university communicated its plans to update the positivity rate each Friday by 11 a.m. on this site. According to the most recent information, a total of 349 tests have been administered and nine were positive, resulting in a 2.58 percent positivity rate.

According to the email update, the data is “only reflective of the tests administered on campus,” meaning that only the 250-300 randomly selected students and faculty members in surveillance testing and symptomatic students are reported.

The full outlined process for testing and tracking students and faculty is available on the university’s coronavirus page.

The most recent surveillance report for Peoria County stands at a 5 percent positivity rate with 284 of 5,707 tests coming back as positive for COVID-19.