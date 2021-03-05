Bradley reports low positivity rate, Peoria starts vaccinating 1B+

Graph created by Angeline Schmelzer

From Feb. 26 to March 4, Bradley administered 389 COVID-19 tests, and three returned positive. The week’s positivity rate is .77 percent. One additional positive case was self-reported from off-campus testing, for a total of four positive cases this week.

As of March 4, 11 people are in isolation and quarantine.

Peoria has moved to Phase 1B+ in the vaccination process. The group includes people 16-64 with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy and other “high-risk” conditions.

Bradley released a statement on March 5 to inform students of the vaccination update. Bradley Health Services does not currently have access to the vaccine, but people can see what pharmacies administer the vaccine here.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,993,543 vaccine doses have been administered and 7.47 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. In Peoria County, 13.91 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with 69,511 doses having been administered.