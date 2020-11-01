Bradley sees lowest on-campus weekly positivity rate

During the week of Oct. 23-29, there were six positive cases of COVID-19 reported according to Bradley’s online dashboard. Only one case was positive from on-campus testing out of 236 tests administered. The on-campus positivity rate for this week was below 1 percent for the second time this semester at 0.42 percent, a record low.

There are 37 students in isolation and quarantine, an increase from last week’s 12.

The average positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.62 percent, and there have been 2,770 total tests administered since Aug. 24. The total number of positive cases from both on and off-campus testing throughout the semester is 353.

In the last month, Bradley has stayed consistent with positive cases in the single digits week-by-week, with positivity rates below 2 percent.

As of Oct. 29, Peoria County reported 100 new cases in a 24-hour period and currently has a positivity rate of 9.84 percent, according to Peoria City/County Health Department.

Illinois reported its highest number of new cases on Oct. 29 with 6,363, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.