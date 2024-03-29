Bradley Serve and Zeta Phi Beta host Hearts of Hope

Philanthropy events have been hosted by a wide variety of organizations on campus since the end of spring break.

Bradley Serve and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. hosted a Hearts of Hope event as a part of their annual March of Dimes initiative.

Attendees at the event painted clay hearts with positive messages or other paintings of their choice. Each clay heart included a card which every participant customized with a message of their choosing.

Once the hearts and the cards were finished, they were placed on a table with the rest of the hearts to be sent out to the Peoria Dream Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

Alongside Hearts of Hope, the sorority also collected donations to help new parents in need.

“We’re [also] doing a baby bottle fundraiser,” Miracle McClendon, a junior nutrition and dietetics major and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. special events coordinator, said. “We’re collecting money for that initiative to [help] new mothers and provide their needs and resources.”

Bradley Serve hosts a wide variety of events and opportunities to volunteer. More information regarding these events and opportunities can be found on the Braves Volunteer portal.

Information regarding Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.’s upcoming activities can be found on the organization’s Instagram.