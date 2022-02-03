Bradley shifts Feb. 2 classes online

Photo via Scout archives.

Due to an impending winter storm, Bradley University has shifted all classes on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to an online format, according to an email sent to students on Tuesday afternoon.

The email specified, however, that campus will not be closed, and most campus facilities “will remain open and operate under regularly scheduled hours.” This excludes the Markin Center, which will now open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m, and Health Services, although its hours have not been announced.

Students, faculty and staff have been asked to remove their cars from surface lots and Bradley Avenue, University and Main streets in order to facilitate snow removal.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Peoria County and the surrounding area, as five to 15 inches of snow is forecasted to fall between tonight and Thursday evening.

The university will make a decision about Thursday’s operations on Wednesday, according to the email.