The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper
The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Final girls need love too

Warning: spoilers for the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Scream” movies Laurie Strode. Sidney Prescott. Ellen Ripley.  These are the faces of

Scarlett Rose Binder - News Editor October 31, 2025

Bradley shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

Front entrance of the Peoria County Courthouse. Photo by Scarlett Rose Binder.

Edward Traywick Jr., the 19-year-old male suspect for the Oct. 19 shooting at Bradley University, appeared in court Thursday morning for his arraignment. 

Traywick was not in custody, having been released on Oct. 21 due to having no prior criminal record and maintaining steady employment. 

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Both Traywick and the victim of the shooting have maintained that the incident was accidental. 

The pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.

Edward Traywick Jr. appears in court. Pool video, via 25 News / 25NewsNow.com
