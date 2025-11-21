Bradley shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

Front entrance of the Peoria County Courthouse. Photo by Scarlett Rose Binder.

Edward Traywick Jr., the 19-year-old male suspect for the Oct. 19 shooting at Bradley University, appeared in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

Traywick was not in custody, having been released on Oct. 21 due to having no prior criminal record and maintaining steady employment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Both Traywick and the victim of the shooting have maintained that the incident was accidental.

The pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.