Bradley surpasses weekly testing goal; only one on-campus positive test

Graphic created by Haley Johnson.

In the past week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4), 580 tests were administered on-campus, which is well over the goal of 500 set by the university at the beginning of the semester. Only one of these tests were positive, making the week’s positivity rate .17 percent.

Last week, the university administered 498 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests administered on-campus since Jan. 25 to 1,078. The positivity rate for Jan. 25-28 was .4 percent.

Additionally, two positive tests were reported from off-campus testing last week and three were reported between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

There were eight total positive COVID-19 cases reported from both on and off-campus testing over the past two weeks.

The university recorded 19 people in isolation and quarantine last week; this week that number has decreased to six, as of Feb. 4.

In the second week of testing last semester, the university had an average positivity rate of 5.46 percent, a stark contrast to this semester’s .28 percent. Eighteen positive tests were also reported on-campus in the second week of testing in the fall, and a total of 230 students were in isolation and quarantine.

This comparison demonstrates an improvement and many factors have played a role, including testing more people, starting with a two-week quarantine and new isolation/quarantine guidelines.

The university plans to inform students about new guidelines on Feb. 8, after the two-week quarantine ends. According to the email released on Jan. 12, this update may include loosening restrictions based on the trend of positive cases.