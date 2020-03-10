Bradley to announce the new president

University president Gary Roberts announced that he will retire this May. Photo via Scout archive.

Bradley is expected to make an announcement later this week about its new president, according to Megan Brezka, student body president and a member of the presidential search committee.

Brezka said at the Student Senate’s general assembly on Monday that conditions for the new president has been agreed to, and the annoucement is expected to arrive this Thursday.

A Facebook post by Peoria city councilman, Chuck Grayeb, on Tuesday morning confirmed that the university will announce the decision soon.

“Bradley University is about to announce its twelfth President. We are sure that Lydia Moss Bradley is proud of the school she founded … Stay tuned for the announcement,” Grayeb wrote in his post.

The new president will assume the duty after the current president Gary Roberts retires in May of this year.

Roberts graduated from Bradley University in 1970, and returned to the Hilltop as the university president on Jan. 1, 2016. Prior to his return, Roberts served as the dean of McKinney School of Law at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Indiana.