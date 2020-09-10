Bradley undergoes two-week quarantine following rise in COVID-19 cases

The university announced this afternoon it will move to a campus-wide quarantine and remote learning for two weeks beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. through Sept. 23 at 7 a.m.

According to the email, this decision comes after confirmation of 50 total positive cases of COVID-19 with over 500 students in quarantine on campus as of Tuesday afternoon.

The quarantine affects on-campus residence halls as well as Greek housing and St. James apartments. Off-campus apartments must be limited to only the residents of those locations.

In the email, the university urged students not to go home during the quarantine period, determining that leaving and returning to campus would complicate tracing and testing. If students do return to their permanent residence, they should stay there throughout the two-week quarantine period.

During the period of quarantine, students will not be allowed to spend time with anyone other than their roommate or roommates, have guests in their rooms or visit off-campus eating establishments, drinking establishments and off-campus residences.

For those who do not comply, the email warned the university will be taking disciplinary action, including a written notice, restricted access and/or loss of privileges, loss of on-campus housing, censure, disciplinary probation, suspension or dismissal from the university.

Students are allowed outside of their residences to pick up meals from dining facilities or the Michel Student Center. Food will be on a take-out basis only, and those in isolation will still have their meals delivered to them.

Students can also run errands to the pharmacy or grocery store; attend work both on and off-campus; engage in off-campus learning experiences; and are allowed to spend time outside while masked.

Both the Cullom-Davis Library and Markin Family Recreation Center will be closed for the two-week period.

University president Stephen Standifird, in a video statement, said many positive tests were traced back to large and small gatherings around campus where masks and physical distancing were not observed.

“It’s actions like these that are putting people at risk and threatening our ability to stay on campus throughout the semester,” Standifird said.

The email stated the progress of the university in the next two weeks will impact the rest of the semester. Standifird added that enacting the quarantine now would increase the likeness for the university to complete the semester on campus as planned.

“We all want to be here,” Standifird said. “This two-week quarantine creates an opportunity for us to reset our behaviors so we can have a successful semester.”

A university hosted webinar is planned for the coming days to answer questions. Any questions should be sent to COVID19concerns@bradley.edu.