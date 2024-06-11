Bradley University President announces resignation

President Stephen Standifird to resign

Photo provided by Bradley University

President Stephen Standifird announced on Friday that he will resign from his position at Bradley, effective June 15.

“This has been an incredibly challenging decision, but I believe it is the right one for me and the institution at this time,” Standifird said in an email to the campus community.

Jonathan Michael, the current Chair of the Board of Trustees, will serve as Interim President, working with Standifird to initiate a transition of responsibilities. Board Vice Chair Matthew Vonachen will assume the duties of Board Chair.

Significant changes have occurred at Bradley since Standifird took the helm in May 2020, including fostering a more inclusive environment for students and creating the nation’s first 5G Digitally Connected Campus.

The Board of Trustees and Michael will soon begin their search for a new university president using a nationally recognized search firm.

“I will always cherish my time at Bradley and look forward to watching its continued growth and achievements from a new vantage,” Standifird said.