Bradley University Provost set to retire at end of academic year

Bradley University’s Provost Walter Zakahi. Photo courtesy of Bradley Universities website.

Bradley University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Walter Zakahi will be retiring at the end of this academic year, according to an email from University President Stephen Standifird on April 16.

Standifird expressed his well wishes to Zakahi and reminded campus of the work his colleague has done thus far.

Zakahi has worked on the Hilltop since 2016, which was a homecoming as he graduated from Bradley in 1978. As an undergraduate student, Zakahi participated on the speech team and studied speech communication.

In his current position, Zakahi has helped navigate the pandemic and the faculty salary adjustment in 2018. He also helped with the development of Bradley’s Academic Success Center and growing the online education program.

Standifird also noted in the email that Zakahi plans to spend his retirement with his wife, children and grandchildren, traveling and playing a round of golf when time permits.

On June 1, Christopher Jones, the current Vice President for Strategy and Innovation, will take over as Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.