Bradley updates mask requirements

The Lydia Moss-Bradley statue outside of Bradley Hall sports a mask in Fall 2020. Photo via Scout Archives.

On Thursday morning, Bradley announced in an email to students that it was revising its on-campus mask mandate to be consistent with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which states that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one Johnson & Johnson dose.

The email states that the university’s mask mandate is now lifted for fully vaccinated individuals, though there are a handful of exceptions.

Masks will continue to be required for everyone in classroom settings for summer courses, regardless of vaccination status. Any possible requirement for it in the fall semester courses was not mentioned.

“As of today, the CDC continues to recommend masks for students, faculty and staff in most higher education settings,” the email said.

The university also requests that all on-campus residential students continue to wear masks in common areas, such as dorm lounges.

At orientation sessions, masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals, but physical distancing and “other safety precautions” will be utilized.

“We’ll continue to post new information on the important news section of the virus website and communicate with you via email,” the email said.

Students can make the university aware of any COVID-19 concerns via email, at covid19concerns@bradley.edu.