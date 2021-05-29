Bradley Welcome Week returns to on-campus traditions

Local restaurants served students at the Taste of Bradley event at Welcome Week in 2019. Photo via Scout archive.

As students old and new prepare for the upcoming year of in-person learning at Bradley, faculty and students are preparing for Welcome Week activities and a possible return to pre-COVID-19 norms.

For students, Welcome Week is a time to adjust to campus life — whether it be their first semester on campus or their last — with a chance of new friendships and joining new organizations.

Unlike Welcome Week 2020, where events were hybrid for attendees, 2021 events are anticipated to be fully in person.

As Bradley has not yet established masking and social-distancing procedures for this year’s upcoming events, both indoor and outdoor Welcome Week events are being planned for the student body.

Favorites expected to make a reappearance at Welcome Week include the Greek Life Block Party and Taste of Bradley.

Welcome Week events will kick off following residential living move-in on Saturday, August 21 with freshman convocation, followed by the first Late Night BU of the year.

Students who have attended past Welcome Week events have experienced hypnotist shows, job fairs and the Bradley Activities Fair showcasing the vast number of clubs and organizations that the campus has to offer.

Cara Wood, director of Student Activities, said that there will be a new position available called Campus Life Ambassadors (CLA).

“The CLA’s will be a mentor, a student leader who will specifically assist first-year students with their first few days at Bradley,” Wood said. ”These leaders will ensure students get the most out of the Welcome Week program.”

Freshman students are encouraged to take part in Welcome Week. Certain activities such as academic programming and the Bradley B photo are traditionally required for freshmen to attend. However, all students are invited to take part in most of the week’s festivities.

This year, Welcome Week will be featuring local businesses and non-profit agencies at Peoria Browse on Aug. 26. This event will provide students the opportunity to acquaint themselves with local businesses and agencies without having to leave campus.

Other events to take place during Welcome Week include RecFest hosted by Campus Recreation where students can play games at Markin. Another is the Welcome Week Service Project hosted by the Lewis J Burger Center, which gives Bradley students a chance to volunteer in the Bradley community.

Between large scheduled events, time slots will be set aside for multicultural mixers and student organization events.