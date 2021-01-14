Bradley will start the spring semester with campus quarantine

As students and employees make their return to campus, Bradley sent out spring 2021 updates. Photo from Scout archive.

The spring 2021 will begin with a campuswide two-week quarantine on Wednesday, Jan. 27 through Feb. 8.

The university announced in an email on Jan. 12 that classes will still meet “face-to-face” during the quarantine period.

In-person students are encouraged to return and stay on campus, as the university advises against students traveling.

“If you’re an in-person learner and you try to avoid the quarantine by not returning to campus during this time, you’re putting the entire campus community at further risk,” the email stated.



Bradley said that the positivity rate will influence the restrictions put in place by Feb. 8. However, specific numbers were not provided in the email.

The university has encouraged students to test for COVID-19 as well as quarantine for 14 days prior to returning.

Bradley announced it will raise its testing numbers from 250 persons a week to 400 persons a week. COVID-19 testing will also focus more on students in the residence halls and Greek housing in the first few weeks then extend to off-campus and university employees.

During the quarantine, the university will allow only limited students’ activities; the Markin Center and the Cullom-Davis Library will be open, but with limited space and reservation required for the library. Study areas will not be available during quarantine.

Only essential travel such as work, groceries, medical provider visits will be allowed.

In the email, organizations were told to continue meeting virtually. Gatherings off-campus should be only limited to the residences of the house. Students, faculty and staff are asked to wear masks in public spaces, participate in surveillance testing, stay six-feet apart and complete the Daily Symptom Tracker.

Students in the residence halls are not permitted to invite guests to their rooms or floors. Common spaces will be open for students in the residence halls.

Dining services will have grab-and-go meals for students unless they are in isolation.

Students can request online learning through Webster until Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

At the moment, Bradley is in discussion about whether or not to require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person learning in the future.

“We’re closely following the progress of the vaccines and will take direction and recommendations from local, state and federal government and higher education authorities,” Bradley said.

The university is also waiting for further details from the Department of Education on stimulus funding and students who may be eligible.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the spring semester policies are directed to email covid19concerns@bradley.edu.