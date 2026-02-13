Bradley’s NAACP chapter celebrates Black history at trivia night

Students gather for trivia night. Photo by Davis Kinch.

Black History Month is a time of celebration and recognition.

On Tuesday, the Bradley chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted a trivia night to celebrate and learn about black history.

“We decided to have a trivia night to really highlight Black History Month and those who came before us,” Kamaria Jordan, NAACP fundraising chair and senior sociology major, said. “We like to do a little bit of trivia just to get people informed on a lot of our Black history.”

Attendees were split into teams that worked together to answer each question. For every correct answer, they would win a point. The team with the most points would then be declared the round winner.

The trivia questions covered notable milestones and accomplishments throughout Black history.

“It was really informational, just to know about the accomplishments, some things they didn’t know, who invented this or who didn’t,” Jordan said. “It was a really good way to highlight and honor but also inform the students here to even take on the roles of NAACP.”

Black history trivia was one of many events the NAACP has hosted throughout Black History Month. These events aim to build a sense of community amongst Black students at Bradley and show that Black history is about more than traumatic experiences and struggles.

“Sometimes when we talk about Black history, things can get pretty traumatic, pretty emotional,” Danaria Keys, NAACP president and senior political science major, said. “But today was in celebration and honoring those before us and their accomplishments and contributions.”

The NAACP will continue to highlight the importance of Black history and its impact on American history as a whole.

The organization will continue to host events in the last week of Black History Month, and all students are invited to learn about and celebrate Black history.

“It’s important to recognize those [who came before us] because without them, we wouldn’t have as much of a voice as we do now,” Keys said. “And the contributions of them are not just Black history; it is American history.”