Bradley’s strategy to combat declining enrollment

Students strolling through campus. Photo from Bradley University on Instagram.

With enrollment numbers on the decline nationwide, Bradley has been no stranger to the downward trend.

But the university has a plan.

Early last semester, Bradley introduced the Strategic Enrollment Plan (SEP): a university-wide roadmap to address issues such as admissions, retention, recruitment and much more.

“It is not simply an admissions plan,” Angie Cooksy, vice president for enrollment management, marketing and communications, said. “At Bradley, the plan is designed to help us build a long-term, data-informed approach that aligns enrollment goals with the university’s mission, [creating] shared goals, clearer accountability and a stronger campus-wide culture of enrollment management.”

Cooksy is acting as co-chair of the SEP alongside Provost Dan Moon. By implementing the plan, they hope to ensure enrollment decisions are made according to institutional priorities and resources are focused where they will make the greatest impact, benefiting both current and future Bradley students.

“For current students, the benefit is that enrollment planning is not just about bringing in a class; it is also making sure students are supported once they arrive,” Cooksy said. “For incoming students, the benefit is a more intentional experience from the very beginning. That includes clearer communication, a more streamlined application and financial aid process, stronger outreach and a more personalized experience that reflects Bradley’s strengths as a university.”

In the long run, the SEP is expected to sustain growth and build a campus culture where enrollment is seen as a shared work.

“That cultural shift matters,” Cooksy said. “The kind of alignment that happens when faculty, staff, enrollment, marketing, academic leadership and students all see themselves as playing a role in attracting and supporting the campus community strengthens not only enrollment outcomes, but also the overall student experience and institutional stability.”

Over 60 members of the campus community have collaborated in workgroups to make this plan come to life. These groups have met nearly every week since early September to work toward their objectives.

“The work of this past year made it clear that we had strong momentum, but also an opportunity to better connect the pieces already in motion,” Cooksy added. “We have made foundational investments in staffing, technology, marketing, financial aid strategy and process improvement. The Strategic Enrollment Plan became the framework to organize those efforts into a shared vision with measurable goals and clear priorities.”

This plan didn’t come without challenges. The enrollment environment is increasingly complex, and historically has been viewed too narrowly, often being left in the hands of one department alone.

University leaders have made a shift, helping the campus see enrollment as a shared responsibility, addressing the matter through communication and broader involvement.

“I love that students have been a part of this process as well. Their feedback and insights have directly impacted communications that we’ve already put into motion,” Cooksy said.

Another challenge has been balancing urgency with long-term planning.

“In my office, I have a whiteboard with the saying ‘Don’t confuse timing with urgency or urgency with timing.’” Cooksy said. “Higher education often forces institutions to focus on the next class or the next cycle. While that is necessary, it can make it harder to build long-range strategy. We have worked to overcome that by pairing immediate action with a larger framework for sustained growth.”

Even before the SEP, many core challenges faced were not unique to Bradley. Like many institutions, Bradley has been operating under a competitive market with pressure from demographic shifts and changes in student expectations, including rising concerns about affordability.

“What that can create over time is a more fragmented approach, where different parts of the institution are working hard but not always from a shared framework,” Cooksy said. “Good work in recruitment, financial aid, marketing, academic program strategy and retention efforts have always been helping, but not always in a way that is fully aligned with common goals and priorities.”

The SEP can help address these issues, too. The plan prioritizes collaboration, which is a crucial shift.

Enrollment is an issue that impacts more than just the number of incoming students, so Bradley incorporated a plan just as versatile.

“The plan is not a response to one single issue,” Cooksy said. “It is a response to the need for a more connected, strategic and sustainable model for enrollment and student success.”