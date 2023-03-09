Stolen car leads to crash at intersection of University and Main

Peoria Police officers respond to a crash at the intersection of Main and University. Photo by Jonathan Michel.

The Peoria Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a stolen car that happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of University and Main Streets, adjacent to Bradley’s campus.

One car sustained heavy front end damage, including losing a tire, and another car sustained heavy damage to its side and came to rest on a short ledge outside of One World Cafe. No immediately noticeable damage to the restaurant was noted.

Photo by Jonathan Michel

Photo by Jonathan Michel

According to Peoria Police, officers noticed a stolen car near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and University Street, approximately three quarters of a mile north from campus. The car then collided with another car at the intersection of University and Main. Four juveniles were inside of the stolen car and one of them was in possession of a firearm.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Video captured by a Bradley student showed at least one person involved in the crash fleeing on foot near Campustown Shopping Center and University Street.

Video courtesy of Jessica Robinson

As of 9:05 p.m., Main Street was blocked off to automotive traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.