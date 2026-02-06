Broadening your horizons: Dr. Patrick James on international relations

Guests attending the international relations panel with Dr. Patrick James. Photo by Davis Kinch.

International relations affect everything.

This is a motto that Patrick James, Professor Emeritus of International Relations at the University of Southern California, lives by.

On Tuesday, James presented this motto to Bradley and led a discussion on the state of international relations in the 21st century.

“His specific scholarly interests at the international level include causes, processes and consequences of conflict, crisis and war,” Christopher Jones, executive director of academic partnerships and political science professor, said. “I would also say on a personal level, [James], besides being an exceedingly nice guy, is just a highly respected person in the field.”

To start the panel, James provided attendees with background on what sparked his interest in international relations, noting that it began at a young age, specifically during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“I remember 1962 in October, the adults around me were speaking in hushed tones, and they were trying to keep me away from the TV set. But I got very curious, wondering what this thing was about,” James said. “And I was bookish from a young age, so I started reading about other countries and wanting to travel and see them and figure out, why don’t they get along with each other?”

Toward the end of the panel, the floor was open for attendees to ask James questions. One inquiry of note regarded where students pursuing a career in international relations should focus their efforts.

“One thing we do know is that, over the long term, China is already a very important country, India will rise and, I believe, become a peer of the United States,” James said. “Consider learning a language, and do so when you’re young.”

This panel was just one of two panels James held on Tuesday, with the second focusing on the current war between Russia and Ukraine.

Both events aimed to encourage new connections among students and prompt them to step outside their comfort zones.

“It gives students an opportunity to meet somebody who’s in the same field,” James said. “That’s why I think events like this one are great, because you can get a sense of who this person is and get a different perspective on things.”