BU Robotics prepares for Vex U games

Robotics club assembling and testing their robots. Photo via Davis Kinch

BU Robotics constructed and tested their robots on Monday evening in preparation for the annual Vex U Robotics games on Feb. 15.

Vex U is a competition in which teams from different universities compete against each other using robots they have built.

BU Robotics is divided into groups with the goal of either constructing their own robot or developing strategies for the team’s success.

“We’re testing [the robots] with the controller and running the motors, making sure everything is okay,” sophomore mechanical engineering major Claire Servi said. “Other teams here are working on their intake, specifically for being able to score.”

BU Robotics is competing in the game “high stake” this year, where teams try to achieve the highest score by putting rings onto a stake.

BU Robotics had been tasked with making robots with materials provided based on the rules designed by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.

“[The games] all come with a set of how to score, how to take points away from other teams and how to win,” Cervi said. “We take those rules and the materials Vex U provides, and we build machines with them.”

Aside from the Vex U competition, BU Robotics hopes to be more involved around campus as well as in the Peoria area to reach out to more people who are interested in robotics.

More information regarding BU Robotics can be found via Instagram.